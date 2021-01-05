While many of us continue to check and track our stimulus payments, The Texas Lottery's two main jackpot drawings are getting larger and if you win, you can log off the "stimulus tracker" forever.

The Texas Lottery's Powerball and Mega Millions games have not had a top winner in a few months and when that happens, the jackpot gets REALLY big for the multi-state lotteries and this week, both jackpots currently sit at over $400 million dollars!

The Mega Millions jackpot as of this hour (8:00 AM 1/5) is an estimated Annuitized Jackpot of $432 Million Dollars and the next drawing is set for TONIGHT (Jan. 5). If you choose to take the cash option, you're looking at an estimated cash jackpot of $329 Million Dollars!

As for Powerball, its current estimated annuitized jackpot sits at $410 Million at the time of this article and by the time it reaches its drawing time tomorrow night (Jan. 6) that amount could GROW. The estimated cash jackpot value is $316 Million Dollars!

So if you're still waiting for your account to get "simulated", take a buck or two and take a shot of creating a lifetime of wealth for you and your family. What do you have to lose?