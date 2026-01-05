(Tyler, Texas) - We've turned the calendar over to the Year of our Lord 2026. That means we have big dreams for the new year. Better financial stability is certainly a wish for many East Texans and the Texas Lottery could help with that.

No, winning isn't guaranteed, but the old phrase of "can't win if you don't play" still rings true. For this new year of 2026, there are 11 new Texas Lottery scratch offs available with some nice jackpots that you should seek out. One of these tickets has a top prize of 2,000,000 smackers.

The New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play to Start 2026

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

The Texas Lottery has four new scratch offs that have been introduced in 2026 that could pay out a nice chunk of change. Three of those tickets have a theme of "X" that'll cost either $5, $10 or $20 that are available starting today (January 5). The fourth new one is for the word search ticket fans that is $3.

New Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets to Play this Month

There are some other tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. One of those tickets has a $2 million jackpot (as of this writing on January 5, 2026). Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month.

The 11 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play to Start 2026 (Accurate as of January 5, 2026) 2026 is here with some new Texas Lottery scratch offs that could pad your bank account nicely. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media