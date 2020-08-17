Texas Lottery Winners Claim $5M In Prizes In 6 Days

I guess now is the time to play!

The Texas Lottery is reporting a huge record of winners coming forward in the state this week, as winners have claimed $5M is winnings in the last 6 days alone - winning $1M each. I mean, any time of the year, but especially this time of THIS year, this is just a true blessing for these people.

The most recent winner came forward Monday (Aug. 17) out of Garland. This winner played the Multiplier Spectacular game, winning the top prize of $1M.

Another winner came forward on Monday out of Houston, winning $1M on the HIT $1,000,000 game. I guess they truly hit it.

Two more Houston winners came forward on 12th and 13th winning $1M on the $1,000,000 Golden Riches, and a second-tier Mega Millions $1M prize for the drawing held on July 24.

Houston is on a roll!

The other winner comes out of Irving, claiming another $1M prize on the Instant Millionaire game. Holy cow!

Don't forget, there's also $725K just waiting to be claimed in Lufkin!

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $65 billion in prizes to lottery players.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $25.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

The Texas Lottery also supports the state's veterans. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $140 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.