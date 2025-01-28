Texas Man Now Facing Charges After Using His Baby To Clear Snow

Listen, I know we don't get a lot of snow in Texas, and when we do, folks tend to lose their ever-lovin' minds. But this is inexcusable.

When I first heard about the viral video of a man using his baby to clear snow off of his car, I thought for sure that the internet was overreacting. I mean there's no way this video was as big of a deal as headlines are making it seem.

After watching the video, I was wrong. This is child endangerment and this dumb*ss did it all for internet clout.

Y'all, I'm chill. Some might even call me "slow to outrage." I don't normally comment on dumb internet videos, but this man needs to face appropriate repercussions for his actions.

Texas Man UsiesHis Baby To Clear Snow

Facebook VIdeo Facebook VIdeo loading...

The video was recorded last week in Port Arthur, Texas after The Lone Star State was hit with snowstorms. This guy was obviously trying to be funny and go viral, but wow. And after deciding to put his 2-month-old baby in this predicament, the state of Texas has every right to question his decision-making.

The good news is that cops did head out to the home for a welfare check after they got word of the video. According to reports, the baby is fine. As of this posting, this dad of the year candidate has yet to be charged, therefore police haven't released his name yet. He is expected to face child endangerment charges, though, at some point.

There is some speculation that this could be a troublesome TikTok trend, with several more similar videos being shared. Now all of a sudden, I feel we may want to rethink this whole "don't ban TikTok thing." Especially if these idiots are going to hurt a baby for views.