One man, a father in Paris, Texas has now been charged with attempted capital murder after he allegedly gave his four-month-old daughter gasoline to drink in an attempt to harm her.

The alarming details were released earlier this week from KXII, this was after the suspect was arrested and identified as 24-year-old Edgar Bridgemon.

How the Whole Alarming Story Began

There was a 911 call about a poisoned child on the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street in Paris, Texas. After law enforcement rushed to the scene, they were met by the child's mother who handed over the baby and stated that she believed the child was fed gasoline by the baby's father who attempted to run from the scene.

It took just minutes for officers to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody. After the arrest Bridgemon was questioned about the incident and admitted to giving the baby gasoline to drink. Law enforcement then said they couldn’t get into any specifics as to why this took place as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Suspect Remains in Custody

Edgar Bridgemon was charged with attempted capital murder and was taken to the Lamar County Jail and will be held on a $250,000 bond.

How is the Child Doing?

The child was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center and then flown to a DFW area hospital. As of now, the child was last known to be stable.

We wish only the best for this child and hope for a speedy recovery.

