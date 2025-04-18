(New Braunfels, Texas) For most people in Texas any day that you get to visit a Buc-ee's location is a great day. But there was one Texas man who planned a horrible crime at Buc-ee's, while the crime never took place, he is facing multiple years in prison for his planned attack.

Details About the Planned Buc-ee's Attack

According to My San Antonio, 20-year-old Cameron Darrick Peterson was sentenced to 78 months or 6 and ½ years in federal prison for his planned mass murder attacks.

The information originally came from the United States Attorney’s Office, you can click here to read the exact press release.

Peterson was first indicted in June of 2024 and pleaded guilty to one charge of attempt to receive a firearm to use for a felony in October.

Get our free mobile app

The Buc-ee's Shooting Attack Was Planned for Years

According to law enforcement Peterson had been planning a mass shotting at Buc-ee's since November of 2022.

He first started putting his plan in action on January 4th, 2024 when he attempted to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun from a pawn shop in New Braunfels. At the time he was denied due to his age and the type of firearm he was attempting to buy.

His second attempt to buy a firearm at the pawn shop was May 31st, this time he wanted an “assault weapon-style 12-gauge shotgun.” He was denied the firearm purchase then too.

Besides Buc-ee's Peterson also looked at an unidentified grocery store for an attack.

Details Regarding Peterson's Arrest

Peterson was arrested by the New Braunfels Police Department on June 5th, 2024. At that time the FBI seized a .22 caliber long rifle with a sawed-off buttstock and magazines loaded with 60 rounds.

There were also 11 aerosol containers in his home and ingredients to make explosive devices.

This is one of those cases that just makes you appreciate law enforcement here in Texas, without their diligent work it’s likely that multiple people would have lost their life. Luckily, they stopped this potential attack before it began.

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People The 2nd amendment is very important for Texans. However, it's very possible Texas could follow other states and take guns away from certain law breaking citizens. Gallery Credit: Canva