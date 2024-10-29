Texas Mugshot Going Viral, the Comments Online are INSANE

While no one in Texas who gets arrested wants anyone to find out about it, with technology we have seen quite a few mugshots gain attention in recent years. What people need to understand is that all mugshots are public information which is why there are platforms such as Busted Newspaper that publishes all mugshots.

Recently in East Texas there was a mugshot that got lots of attention recently and it was all about the crazy hair within the mugshot.

Who is it and What Happened?

The incident took place on Thursday, October 24th which ended in Kaleb Anthony Cox being placed under arrest. The charge listed was for possession of marijuana, it is a misdemeanor charge, which is not uncommon for law enforcement. The suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

The arrest took place in Tyler, Texas by the Tyler Police Department.

The Mugshot is Blowing Up Online

The reason why this mugshot is gaining so much attention is because Mr. Cox hairstyle would standout anywhere. It is red or auburn in color and is huge.

You know how the internet goes, so it didn’t take long for the comments to start rolling in on the hairstyle. But there was one comment that stood out from the rest, that was from Rose City Barbershop in Tyler.

They advised that Mr. Cox stop by their barbershop prior to his upcoming court date. While it might have been a bit of a joke, I can promise you there was a whole lot of truth involved in that comment too.

We are wishing Mr. Cox only the best in his upcoming court date.

