This is Why Texas Will Never Host The Summer Olympics

Have you ever wondered if The Olympic Games would make it to The Lone Star State? Well, might as well just put those hopes to bed as it will never happen. Most of the earth's cities, in fact, will never host for the same reason.

And it makes sense. Texas is a furnace in the summertime with the humidity cranked up. And that's the reason why we won't ever get a crack to host.

The extreme heat and the threat of heat exhaustion will keep the world's best athletes from enjoying our Olympic-level BBQ while repping their countries.

"Extreme heat is a growing threat for elite athletes, with cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke becoming more common," according to CNN. "Spectators, especially those who fly in from cooler climates, are vulnerable to extreme heat, as well."

6 US Cities That Have Hosted the Olympics