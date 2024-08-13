This is Why Texas Will Never Host The Summer Olympics
Have you ever wondered if The Olympic Games would make it to The Lone Star State? Well, might as well just put those hopes to bed as it will never happen. Most of the earth's cities, in fact, will never host for the same reason.
And it makes sense. Texas is a furnace in the summertime with the humidity cranked up. And that's the reason why we won't ever get a crack to host.
The extreme heat and the threat of heat exhaustion will keep the world's best athletes from enjoying our Olympic-level BBQ while repping their countries.
"Extreme heat is a growing threat for elite athletes, with cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke becoming more common," according to CNN. "Spectators, especially those who fly in from cooler climates, are vulnerable to extreme heat, as well."
- Los Angeles, California.
- Atlanta, Georgia.
- St. Louis, Missouri.
- Lake Placid, New York.
- Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Squaw Valley (Olympic Valley), California.
As it turns out most cities across the globe are unable to host the Summer Games as many are too humid and hot for these athletes, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan. READ MORE HERE.
That sounds cute, but it may be the rest of the world is too scared. Texans love winning Olympic medals. Dating back to the 1984 Los Angeles Games, Texas Longhorns have won 16 total medals, including 6 gold. UT Austin has had at least one gold medalist in each Summer Olympics since then.
How many medals did Texans win this summer?
Texas athletes totaled 41 medals, including 16 gold medals, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, which concluded last night. The United States finished first in the medal count, with 126 total.