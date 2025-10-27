Whenever I learn something new like this, I like to walk around the office quizzing my coworkers. You know, trying to make them feel bad about themselves. So that's what I did this morning. I wanted to know who knew the official sport of Texas.

My findings were very disappointing. For the most part, no one in my office knows what the official sport of Texas is. I asked twenty-two of my finest coworkers, "What is the official sport of Texas?" Of the twenty-two, just three knew the correct answer. Of course, after I told them the correct answer 100% were all like "Oh, yeah. I knew that." Yeah, right, Derrick. You liar.

The Official Sport of Texas Is... RODEO

Football is the undisputed king of sports in the Lone Star State, but the official sport of Texas isn't fought on the gridiron. Nope, it happens in arenas. The roots of the Texas rodeo can be traced back to the Spanish cattle culture of the 1700s, and since 1996, Rodeo has been our state's official sport.

In Texas, Rodeos are a big part of our culture. Hundreds of small towns host their own each year, and a few of the largest in the country are held here every year. We've got the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In addition to the best cowboys and cowgirls showing up to put their skills to the test, each of those (and many others) also brings out some of the biggest names in music to perform live as well.

Did you know the correct answer? Well, it's time to test your office. Go around and find out how many of your co-workers know that rodeo is the official sport of Texas. I bet it's less than half. Oh, and by the way. No one even likes you, Derrick.