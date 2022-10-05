Texas’ Own Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Nominated For Nobel Prize

Our newest National Holiday "Juneteenth" which celebrates the end of slavery across the United States, was a holiday that got its birth right here in Texas and we can thank "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee for it.

Who Is Opal Lee??

Opal Lee is the major force behind Juneteenth's national recognition. She pushed for it to become a holiday for more than a decade according to WFAA. As a child, her family home was attacked by a mob of white supremacists. The day of the attack was on June 19, 1939 - Juneteenth.

Get our free mobile app

Her roots as a civil rights activist go back decades.

In her younger years, Lee helped organize the Fort Worth's Juneteenth celebration and used it as a fundraiser for local nonprofits. At age 90, she took the 1,400-mile walk from her Fort Worth home to Washington D.C. to bring national awareness. She still holds annual 2.5-mile walk in honor of the 2.5 years it took for enslaved Texans to learn about their freedom.

This Friday, Lee Will Find Out If She Will Be A Nobel Peace Prize Recipient.

Russian Journalist Auctions Off Nobel Medal For Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine Getty Images loading...

Now at the age of 96, Ms. Lee is one of hundreds nominated for the annual Nobel Peace Prize. Ms. Opal is one of 343 candidates that are in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize: 251 individuals and 92 organizations. The Nobel Peace Prize organization will announce the winner Friday at 4 a.m. Texas time. The award will be announced during a press conference in Oslo, Norway.

What Will She Receive If She Wins?

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers Getty Images loading...

The Nobel Prize amount for 2022 is 10 million Swedish kronor, which us about $900,000 in U.S. dollars. In an interview, Ms. Lee says that if she wins, she plans to help an African family receive container homes. You can check out more of her story in this in-depth documentary below and we hope Ms. Lee brings that tremendous honor back home to Texas!

Look Inside Comedian Steve Harvey's Former Texas Estate 2 years ago, Family Feud Host Steve Harvey sold his Little Elm Texas estate for just over a Million bucks! Let's be nosy and look inside!

Former TJC Standout Jimmy Butler Buys Miami Mansion With hard work and perservance, Jimmy Butler has gone from being a standout star at Tyler Junior College to leading the Miami Heat on a championship chase. His new $7 Million Dollar mansion is a amazing!