Did Peeps Remove, Now Banned, Red Dye No. 3 In Time For Easter?

For decades, the ingredient has been banned in other countries, while many people across Texas and the U.S. were left to worry or attempt to avoid food items containing it. The ingredient is Red Dye No. 3, and it has been linked to cancer, with children most at risk, according to reports.

This year, the US Food and Drug Administration finally banned the use of a popular ingredient in candy. But was the ban in time to remove the threat from Peeps for this Easter?

TEXAS: Did Peeps Remove Red Dye No. 3 In Time For Easter?

The ingredient is a known carcinogen, but until just this year had still been used by Just Born Quality Confections in many of their products, according to officials. Consumer Reports points out that Hot Tamales candy, Peeps Hot Tamales Marshmallow Chicks, Party Cake Peeps, Peeps Fruit Punch Marshmallow Chicks, and Peeps Wildberry Marshmallow Bunnies all used to contain it.

“[THIS] action by FDA is long overdue, is a small step in the right direction, and hopefully signals a renewed effort by FDA to do its job despite the many barriers the food industry places in its way,” said Dr. Jerold Mande, adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, via email.

And now you can rest assured knowing that those Easter Peeps are free of red dye No. 3. "Just Born, the company behind PEEPS, stopped using red dye No. 3 in its production after Easter of 2024," according to a spokesperson via CNN.