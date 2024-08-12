Three Great Texas Places That Look Like Another Country

Traveling is one of those things that most Texans wish they could do more of. But from high costs to the amount of time it takes, it can be tough to get checkmarks on that ol' traveling bucket list.

Texas once again to the rescue. Did you know that thanks to the size, different cultures found here, and varied climates of Texas, you can find some very cool and pretty unusual places right here? That's right, no need for expensive international flights.

Thanks to TikTok, we can get a glimpse of these beautiful places that are right here in The Lone Star State.

People who visit this place say it's like being in another place (not Texas) and another time.

Known as the “Queen of Missions,” this is the largest of the missions and was restored by the WPA in the 1930s. Today, four missions make up the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. At one point in time, they were part of Spanish Colonialism in Texas and Mission San Jose which celebrated its Tricentennial in '20.

2. Adriatica Village in McKinney.

This place has the look and feel of Europe with zero connecting transatlantic flights.

According to one poster on TripAdvisor, the original developer patterned the design and feel after Dubrovnik in Southern Croatia. It is a housing development intended to create a village lifestyle. There are shops, dining, and a sense of community.

This park was originally constructed between 1917 and 1918 but closed in 2007 for renovations. The area was once just a rock quarry before it was donated to the city to construct a park. It is open to the public daily from dawn until dusk.

