(KNUE-FM) Here in the Lone Star State there is a restaurant for everyone, which is another reason why people love Texas. Whether you’re in the mood for fast food, casual dining, or a fine dining experience, you can find it all in Texas.

But if you enjoy more of the fine dining experience you should know there are some very popular restaurants in Texas that can be very difficult to secure a reservation.

You’re probably thinking that these restaurants should expand their hours of operation if they have so many people trying to make reservations at their business.

Why Wait Times Are Long in Texas

But this is supply and demand, because getting a table isn’t always easy. And obviously, these restaurants are doing a great job of catering to their customers which makes waiting for the reservation worth it.

READ MORE: Best Kid Friendly Restaurants in Texas

READ MORE: The Best Texas Drive-In Restaurants

Popular BBQ Restaurants with Long Lines

It’s common to hear about a popular BBQ restaurant with a wait time that lasts multiple hours.

Steakhouses, Mexican, and Creole Spots Worth Waiting For

But it’s not just BBQ restaurants, popular steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, even a specific Creole restaurant can make you wait for some of their delicious dishes.

If you’re with a crowd of people that are hungry now, you might want to avoid the restaurants listed below. Because we are looking at the restaurants in Texas with some of the longest wait times and those that are difficult to get a reservation.

Although the people that do wait say these restaurants are worth the wait.

Restaurants in Texas with the Longest Wait Times These restaurants in Texas have long wait times or are difficult for you to secure a reservation. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins