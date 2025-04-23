(Dallas, Texas) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, people were getting laid off, businesses were closing and families needed to find a way to live on less money. There was this great migration of people to other parts of the country that had a more affordable way of life.

The lure of cheaper houses, no state income tax and less restrictive pandemic rules caused A LOT of people to move to Texas. In the years since, that migration hasn't slowed. This led to many native or long tenured Texans to grown and want to close the border around the entire state.

A new study on the real estate website Redfin suggests that the migration to states like Texas and Florida is finally slowing. As we've seen in Texas, thanks to that migration of people to the state, housing prices have skyrocketed here. As someone who has never owned a home, and a lifelong Texan, this is extremely frustrating because it's harder and less affordable to buy a first home now.

In the report, it shows that Dallas came in at number two nationally in migration drop. In 2023, about 35,000 new people moved to Dallas. In 2024, it was just under 13,000, a drop of about 22,000. In Fort Worth, 21,000 moved there in 2023 compared to 11,000 in 2024, a drop of 10,000.

There are several reasons for these drops, most notably the requirement to go back to the office to work. I still don't understand why people are so afraid to go back to the office to work. Another reason is what I stated above, the huge migration has caused housing costs to skyrocket.

This report did not take into account how many people have possibly left Texas. There have been reports that many regretted moving here, not because of politics or the economy, but because it's too hot. Unless you're a native or have been here for a long, long time, the heat can be unbearable.

All in all, this is good news for us natives and old-timers. We don't need anymore newbies and concrete jungle adventurers in Texas.

