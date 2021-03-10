Texas Rangers Home Opener Will be at 100% Capacity

So now that masks mandates have been lifted and places are starting to operate at 100% capacity again, how will things look for the Texas Rangers opening day?

There are multiple reports of the Texas Rangers planning to open Globe Life Field at 100% capacity for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.

According to a reporter for The Athletic, masks will still be required, tailgating will not be allowed, and there are plans to make socially distanced sections available.

Levi Weaver, who covers the Texas Rangers for The Athletic, posted on his Twitter page that face masks will be required and no tailgating will be allowed.

As a baseball fan, this is great news. I have no problem wearing a mask and following all protocols for a chance to spend a day or night at the ol' ball yard. The sound of the ball hitting the leather of a glove and the crack of the bat are things I've been waiting a long time for, and it looks like it'll happen soon.

The Texas Rangers open the season April 1 in Kansas City, with the home opener scheduled for Monday, April 5 with the Toronto Blue Jays in town. First pitch is at 3:05pm.

Go Rangers!