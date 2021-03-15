Over the weekend, Charley Pride, the once baseball player who became a country music icon, was honored by the Texas Rangers. Pride, who held a part-ownership stake in the Rangers since 2010, is being remembered by the team as they announced that they have renamed a field at their Arizona spring training complex after him.

The country world collectively mourned last December when the legend died from complications related to COVID-19. On Sunday (March 14th), The Rangers revealed via Twitter the “Charley Pride Field” signage at their Surprise, Arizona spring training site.

After his death, The Texas Rangers issued a statement expressing gratitude for his contributions to the team, “The Rangers have been honored to have Mr. Pride be a part of the team’s ownership group for the last ten years. A longtime resident of this area, he was a regular at home games... He sang The Star Spangled Banner one final time before the first regular season game ever played at Globe Life Field on July 24." You can watch that performance up top.

During his illustrious country music career, Pride found success with many radio hits, but it was in 1971 that he released what would become his biggest hit and signature song, "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'." It went on to became a crossover smash, and that year he won the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award. That same year he also took home top male vocalist award, which he repeated in 1972. Pride is member of the Grand Ole Opry, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.