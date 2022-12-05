Texas Rangers Building for a World Series Run in a Couple of Years

Its not often that we get to talk sports here. What's happening in Arlington with the Texas Rangers is some pretty exciting stuff. I'll admit, I'm not the biggest baseball fan but I do follow the Texas Rangers and remember when they made their World Series runs in 2010 and 2011. That's why the news from the last few months has me excited again for a World Series run and I think its going to happen within the next couple of seasons.

Rangers In Season Moves

The Texas Rangers made a long overdue move in August by firing longtime General Manager Jon Daniels. This came two days after firing manager Chris Woodward. The Rangers ended up finishing the 2022 season with a 68-94 record, forth place in the American League West. It was a tough, and has been a tough decade, to be a Texas Rangers fan.

After the firing of Jon Daniels, it was announced that Chris Young would be the Texas Rangers new General Manager. The hiring is already paying dividends.

New Manager

The Texas Rangers hired three time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy as their new skipper. He lead the San Francisco Giants to championships in 2010 (beating the Texas Rangers that year), 2012 and 2014. He also has a way of bringing out the best in the pitchers on his teams, something the Texas Rangers need desperately. The Rangers are bringing back pitching coach Mike Maddux which is a great start to improving the pitching in Texas.

New Pitcher

Speaking of pitching, the Texas Rangers have made probably the best signing in team history, starting pitcher Jason deGrom. He has been with the New York Mets his entire career so this is a huge steal of one of the best pitchers in baseball. He does have a history of being injured, he only pitched 70 innings last season, but when he's healthy, he is hard to hit.

Rangers Future is Bright

This signing, along with Jon Gray and the resigning of Martin Perez, gives Texas a nice 1-2-3 punch on the mound. The Rangers are quickly becoming a potent team and with a few other moves could be World Series ready in just a couple of seasons.

