(Longview, Texas) - For the Texas Rangers, the defense of their first ever World Series didn't go as expected. It wasn't a bad year per say but it did feel like their was a championship hangover with the team. For the most part, the 2025 Rangers look the same but did bring in a couple of key players while trading one of the World Series leaders, Nathaniel Lowe, to the Washington Nationals. 2025 could be an interesting year for these Rangers. Believe it or not, we're only a couple months away from Spring Training. That means the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan is making its way across Texas with a stop in East Texas.

Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan starts on Thursday, January 9 with a top in Dallas and ends January 29 with a stop in Prosper. Each of these stops gives fans the opportunity to meet various players, coaches, broadcasters and others associated with the team. What's great about these events is that they are free for fans to attend. This will be an exciting meet and greet for Texas Rangers fans in East Texas.

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will be in Longview Friday, January 10 at Kroger on Spur 63 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pitcher Matt Festa will be there along with Assistant Hitting Coach Seth Conner and Texas Rangers play-by-play broadcaster Dave Raymond. My suggestion would be to get there early to get a good spot. Autographs will be limited to the first 225 people in line.

If you need more information about the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan, you can find it HERE.

