For Texas Rangers fans, 2023 was a special year. Following the heartbreak seasons of 2010 and 2011, to finally get that first championship was such an exciting feeling. As a longtime Rangers fan myself, I had a tear or two of joy after Josh Sborz got that finally out to secure the championship. Believe it or not, we're only a couple months away from Spring Training. This means that the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan is making its way across Texas, including in East Texas. Here's where the team will stop and who you will get to meet.

Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan starts on Tuesday, January 9 with a top in Dallas and ends January 31 with a stop in Abilene. Each of these stops gives fans the opportunity to meet various players, coaches, broadcasters and others associated with the team's first ever World Series win. What's great about these events is that are free for fans to attend. The World Series championship trophy will also be on display. This will be an exciting meet and greet for Texas Rangers fans in East Texas.

Where in East Texas will you get to meet the champions?

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will be in Longview this Friday, January 12 at Kroger on Spur 63 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Josh Sborz, who threw the final strike to win the championship, will be there as well as Matt Hicks, co-host of the radio broadcasts of Texas Rangers games with Eric Nadal. My suggestion would be to get there early to get a good spot in line. Autographs will be limited to the first 225 people in line.

For any East Texas Texas Rangers fan, this is an exciting opportunity to meet and congratulate the first time World Series champions. If you need more information about the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan, you can find it HERE.

