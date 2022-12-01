In July of this year, there was a fire in my apartment building. Luckily no one was hurt and my stuff wasn't damaged. However, there was enough structural damage that I had to move out and am now living with my girlfriend. Since that time, we've had a healthy dialogue around who is paying which bills. Apparently this San Antonio, Texas couple isn't the best at communicating who will be paying what and took it to the extreme over the Thanksgiving holiday.

A Drink After Thanksgiving

30 year-old Cassandra Gutierrez had been dating her 42 year-old boyfriend for about a year now. The pair decided to head out to a bar Thanksgiving night. For some, after spending a day with the family, a drink is necessary. The couple returned home where things escalated very quickly.

Discussing Bills

Details are light (foxsanantonio.com) but from what I can gather, it seems the couple started discussing bills. Not what I would want to talk about after a very beers but okay. I'm guessing somewhere in this conversation, the boyfriend decided he didn't need to help pay some of her bills.

Boyfriend Stabbed

Cassandra Gutierrez didn't like this response and started stabbing the 42 year-old boyfriend. He was stabbed in the left side of his neck, right hand, left leg and back. The boyfriend was able to run from the apartment and ended up making it to the lease office. Police arrived on scene and were able to track his blood trail back to the apartment where they arrested Gutierrez.

She is in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

