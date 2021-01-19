Texas Ranked Best State to Drive In

Have you ever been driving through our great state and thought, "Wow, this has to be the best state in the U.S. to drive through?" Well, me neither, but apparently someone has as, according to Wallethub, Texas has been ranked the "Best State to Drive In."

Not many people can say their commute back and forth to work is the highlight of their day, but here in Texas, it could be worse.

That's if you believe the findings of a study conducted by WalletHub, which ranked Texas as the #1 state to drive in this year. (It makes you wonder if these people have ever driven in Houston)

To be fair, the study wasn't about most scenic state to drive through, but focused more on road conditions, traffic congestion, safety, and infrastructure.

Texas came out on top with a total score of 62.89. Indiana was 2nd with a 62.17 and North Carolina was third with a total score of 61.84.

The bottom three were the states of Washington, California, and Hawaii. Some other highlights from the survey showed us a five-way tie for the lowest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion. Those five states are Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.

Kind of makes sense when you think that those might be the least populated states as well. Most car washes per capita showed California, Florida, and Texas as the top 3, and lowest gas prices also saw Texas land at #3 with Mississippi and Missouri at 1 and 2. All in all, not so bad.

Now, if we can only end this streak of roadway fatalities.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app