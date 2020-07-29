Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Personal-financial website WalletHub has released this year's list of states with the best and worst school systems, and it might surprise you to know where on the list falls the Lone Star State.

Ranked 28th of the compared 51 states, Texas doesn't hold up well where it concerns safety and quality of schools, according to the report.

Texas does however rank at the top for school systems that are shut down due to the coronavirus.

For more details on the methodology used in order to determine which states have the best and worst school systems in America, check out the article on the personal-financial website, WalletHub.