(San Antonio, Texas) We all know that new restaurants in Texas get lots of publicity when they first open their doors. Even with all the delicious restaurants found in Texas, we still get excited about new ones.

According to My San Antonio, there is one new restaurant now open in San Antonio, and it’s got lots of people talking not only about their food options but about their mega-cantarito.

What is the New Restaurant and Where is it Located?

So, I told you it’s in San Antonio. But if you want to visit La Cantina by Cuishe it’s now open in St. Paul square.

The menu is full of fantastic Mexican comfort foods such as birria, tacos, esquites and tortas. They will also serve steaks if you’re in the mood for a rib-eye or tomahawk steak.

#sanantoniotx #sanantoniofoodie #tiktoksanantonio ♬ Con la Punta del Pie - Sexteto Rumbahabana @sanantoniofoodie SAN ANTONIO DATE IDEA - Cuishe is a locally crafted Mexican experience highlighting flavors from all of Central Mexico! It’s is a fantastic spot for a nice date night, brunch, happy hour or lunch! 💃🏻 We had their amazing Tomahawk, Cuishe Esquite, Chilaquiles, Ensalada César, Mexican Coast Octopus and Roasted Cauliflower! 🔥 🍹You have to order an extra large Cantaritos for you plus 3 friends to split! OR one of their many amazing craft cocktails - all of them are so unique! 🍻Happy Hour: Weekdays 2pm-7pm 📍119 Heiman St (downtown location) 📍115 N Loop 1604 E Ste 1108 (Stone Oak location) #mexicanrestaurant

Drinks are Flowing at La Cantina by Cuishe

To go along with their amazing food menu, they also have a full bar serving up all of the local favorites such as micheladas, chisparitas, and of course cantaritos.

I have to admit I wasn’t exactly sure what a cantaritos is. So, after looking it up it’s similar to a Paloma.

A cantarito is a tequila-based highball with orange juice, lemon juice, and lime juice served in a clay cup.

If you order the mega-cantarito just know that you will need multiple friends to help you take down their enormous drink.

If I was in my 20’s this new restaurant would be incredible, and I would love to try that gigantic drink.

Now that I am a bit older, I will just watch others try to attempt to take down the big drink while I just enjoy the delicious food.

