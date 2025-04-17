Several Popular Texas Retailers Will Be Closed This Sunday
Hopefully, you've planned and were able to prepare for this. If not, you will be in for a big surprise on Sunday when you head to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat only to find that the doors are locked.
In a movement that has found massive support post-COVID, several major retailers in Texas will be closing their stores on Easter Sunday, April 20th, 2025.
The trend is growing, as many major retailers are closing for holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas. The companies claim to give employees a break but it's a lot easier to give employees time off when so many people can still shop online, amirite?
Many stores along with Target, Walmart, H-E-B, Aldi, and Sam's Club are expected to close on Easter Sunday.
The following stores will be closed on Easter
Plan now, accoring to KHOU, all of these grocery stores, and businesses will be closing each of its locations all day on Easter Sunday, April 20.
- Aldi
- Cava
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle
- Costco
- H-E-B
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Natural Grocers
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Target
You can see a list of stores that will be open in Texas here. While Easter is not a federal holiday, many of these businesses along with government entities will be closed then. Here is the list of every federal holiday this year
Federal Holidays in 2025
Jan 1st: New Year's Day
Jan 20th: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
May 26th: Memorial Day
June 19th: Juneteenth National Independence Day
July 4th: Independence Day
Sept. 1st: Labor Day
Oct. 13th: Columbus Day
Nov. 11th: Veterans Day
Nov. 27th: Thanksgiving Day
Dec. 25th: Christmas Day
The 2025 Storm Names Have Been Revealed as Texas Hurricane Season Gets Closer
Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Michael Gibson - 101.5 KNUE