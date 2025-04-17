Several Popular Texas Retailers Will Be Closed This Sunday

Hopefully, you've planned and were able to prepare for this. If not, you will be in for a big surprise on Sunday when you head to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat only to find that the doors are locked.

In a movement that has found massive support post-COVID, several major retailers in Texas will be closing their stores on Easter Sunday, April 20th, 2025.

The trend is growing, as many major retailers are closing for holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas. The companies claim to give employees a break but it's a lot easier to give employees time off when so many people can still shop online, amirite?

Many stores along with Target, Walmart, H-E-B, Aldi, and Sam's Club are expected to close on Easter Sunday.

The following stores will be closed on Easter

Plan now, accoring to KHOU, all of these grocery stores, and businesses will be closing each of its locations all day on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Aldi

Cava

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Costco

H-E-B

Lowe's

Macy's

Natural Grocers

Publix

Sam's Club

Target You can see a list of stores that will be open in Texas here. While Easter is not a federal holiday, many of these businesses along with government entities will be closed then. Here is the list of every federal holiday this year

Federal Holidays in 2025

Jan 1st: New Year's Day

Jan 20th: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

May 26th: Memorial Day

June 19th: Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4th: Independence Day

Sept. 1st: Labor Day

Oct. 13th: Columbus Day

Nov. 11th: Veterans Day

Nov. 27th: Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25th: Christmas Day