U.S.’s Largest Steakhouse & Texas Namesake Offers Employees Tuition Reimbursement

Forty-nine of 50 U.S. states have a Texas Roadhouse, Willie Nelson even owns a franchise in Austin, and now the U.S.'s largest steakhouse has announced that they will be offering hourly employees tuition reimbursement.

This is a great opportunity for college age kids, and seems like a win for the steakhouse chain as well. The reimbursement, according to KSAT, will cover up to $5,250 in annual tuition for employees working 30 hours or more weekly, according to a news release. And to qualify the staff member must maintain a “C” average in their courses.

“Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 offer rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience,” the release says. “The restaurants believe in putting people first and promoting from within. The company encourages ‘Roadies’ to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement.”

According to Wikipedia "Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse that specializes in steaks in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style, it is a subsidiary of Texas Roadhouse Inc, which has two other concepts (Bubba's 33 and Jaggers) and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky."

Did you know that Hawaii is the only state without a Texas Roadhouse, however you won't find one in Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, nor Guam either.

As of 2019 Texas Roadhouse is the leading steak restaurant besting Outback Steakhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, and Logan's Steakhouse in sales. That year Texas Roadhouse had over $3 billion in sales compared to runner up Outback Steakhouse's $2.6 billion, these stats compiles by statista.com.

