Texas Residents Warned About New Scams

(KNUE-FM) It’s horrible to think that we live in a world where we have to worry about people trying to scam others daily, but that’s the reality. Sure, you hear about huge scams on the national news. Never think you’ll be a victim here in Texas — until it happens, and you don’t know what to do.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation or the FBI is trying to spread the word about scams that have been going on in Texas so that more people don’t end up becoming victims.

Why Scams Are Rising in Texas

While it would be wonderful to think that scamming doesn’t happen here in our own backyard, we know that scams are hitting people everywhere right now. And scammers are getting more intelligent by utilizing AI to scam people, plus people are struggling right now making more people desperate which can lead to being scammed.

You must be more cautious than ever, because we know criminals are getting better at committing these crimes.

READ MORE: Texas Teacher Scammed Out of Life Savings

READ MORE: New Texas Passport Scam to Watch Out For

Common Scam Tactics Used in Texas

It might seem obvious, but most scammers are asking for your money or some sort of gift cards, don’t ever give out any banking information or buy any gift cards for anyone requesting that through text, email, or any messenger service.

Don’t send money to any family without talking to them first to make sure you are not getting scammed.

Get our free mobile app

How to Spot a Scam

Here is a look at the scams that have been hitting Texas hard lately. Make sure you are very careful, so you don’t become the next victim — and spread the word. If you are scammed, contact law enforcement immediately. Hopefully, they can assist with getting the scammer shut down.