It’s disgusting how many people wake up trying to defraud others, and that happens right here in Texas. Of course, you hear about huge scams on the national news channels, but you never really think about becoming a victim yourself. That is until it happens to you, and you are left not knowing what to do. Well, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the FBI is trying to spread the word about scams that have been going on in Texas so that more people don’t end up becoming victims.

Texas scams Canva loading...

While we would love to think that scamming behavior doesn’t happen here in our own backyard, we know that scams are hitting people everywhere right now. And it’s horrible to hear that criminals are even asking AI programs to help them become better at scamming people. So, you must be more cautious than ever because we know criminals are getting better at committing these crimes.

Don’t Give Scammers Your Money

Most scammers are asking for your money or some sort of gift cards, don’t ever give out any banking information or buy any gift cards for anyone requesting that through text, email, or any messenger service. Don’t send money to any family without talking to them first to make sure you are not getting scammed.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s Look at the Scams You Need to Watch Out for in Texas

Here is a look at the scams that seem to be hitting Texas hard as of recently. Make sure you are very careful so you don’t become the next victim of a scam and spread the word to your friends and family members. If you are scammed, contact law enforcement immediately. Hopefully, they can assist with getting the scammer shut down.

FBI Says Texans Need to Watch Out for These Scams These scams are hitting Texas and the FBI doesn't want you to become the next victim. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins