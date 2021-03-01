Texas Sees Marijuana Possession Charges Dropping

While possession of marijuana is still illegal in the Lone Star State, more and more Texans think that the law should be relaxed.

According to a report from NBC DFW, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is proposing that arrests should not be made on those possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Let me say, I whole heartedly agree.

Each year my hopes are reignited that the war on drugs will finally come to an end. While the process has been long and grueling, we are making a way. It feels pretty close to watching paint dry, but nonetheless progress is still happening.

This morning I heard that marijuana is a gateway drug, and I couldn't stop laughing. Honestly I can't believe that some are still in that mindset. It takes me back to the PSA's that ran in the early 2000's. You know the ones. If not, check them out below.

Anyway, the Dallas Police Department will propose Chief Garcia's idea to the Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.

The Austin City Council also proposed and passed the elimination of low-level marijuana cases last year. The Austin PD didn't seemed too thrilled about the news originally, so it's incredible to see the Dallas PD come to a different opinion.

Last year after hemp was legalized in Texas, the state saw misdemeanor marijuana prosecutions drop by more than half according to the Texas Tribune.

Misconceptions about cannabis and psychedelics have been proven wrong time and time again. Marijuana reform would allow authorities to focus on real crime, and the legalization of marijuana in Texas would generate billions in revenue.

Let's get it together this year, Texas!