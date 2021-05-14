Texas Senate Passes Bill Legalizing Early Morning Sunday Alcohol Sales

For those who like to do your grocery shopping early on Sunday mornings, you could soon be allowed to purchase alcohol before noon.

Count me in with updating our out-of-date laws regarding alcohol sales. The pandemic has proven that alcohol to go sales aren't a bad thing and a great way for restaurants to make some much needed income.

For those who like to shop on Sunday mornings, before the after church rush, not being able to buy alcohol before noon is also a drag. Looks like that also could be changing.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Senate just passed legislation that would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer and wine two hour earlier, 10am. The vote was a very convincing 16-4 approval and now will head to the House for final approval.

The one drawback is that there is less than two weeks remaining in the current legislative session to get it done.

The proposal would not change liquor store hours but would make it more convenient for those buying beer and wine at grocery stores. Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, said, “Anybody who goes to a Costco, Sam’s [Club], a grocery store at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday knows why it’s needed. It’s not that anybody’s going to drink more, it’s just a convenience factor.”

Sen. Springer also talked about the economic impact saying, “causes a loss of revenue and economic activity, especially from out-of-state vacationers who are not familiar with Texas law. Modernization of alcohol sale laws would also benefit distributors and restaurants that specialize in breakfast cuisine.”

There it is, "modernization of alcohol sale laws." Texas should also be looking at other "modernization" laws around gambling and marijuana. Why stop at just alcohol?

