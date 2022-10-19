Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco

I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX.

While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded in history, according to Twisted Taco, it is believed that they do come from Mexico, "long before the Spanish arrived. Ancient Mexicans used freshly made, soft, flat corn tortillas and gave them with fillings like fish and cooked organs."

And of course we've got so many great restaurants in East Texas to get your taco fix; including your traditional style at Ruby's, to a more Americanized version at Torchy's, or of course the fast food type at Taco Bell, it would appear we need to take in an FC Dallas soccer match to get our hands on the BIGGEST.

A shot of a fan consuming the taco is going viral on social media, while the FOX commentators question whether or not it is actually real:

Thankfully vice president of media and communication for the club, Gina Miller, took to Twitter to clear things up. The "monster taco" debuted this season and is a 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce.

Thanks, Gina! I've never been to a soccer match before, but it looks like I'll be heading to my first soon.

