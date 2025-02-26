Although I've never been to this Nordic country, I'm mentally preparing to be called 'crazy.' Wait...it that what they mean?

Did you know that in this particular Nordic country, 'Texas' is a slang word that means 'crazy?'

I'm sorry, WHAT?

In addition, they also use 'Texas' as slang for 'wild,' too. And honestly, most of us Texans are okay with that. So, we may be considered a little wild by some, but that's part of what makes us so special, don't you think?

But it's also used as slang for 'lawless.' That one doesn't make much sense. Texans tend to take the law very seriously.

One Texas-based social media account has been making this claim for decades now. Someone decided to submit it to Snopes to see if it was accurate.

Turns out it is.

Texas Monthly published a story confirming this in 2015. According to Snopes, this claim was also asserted on the subreddit r/Texas in 2023.

In the article, author Dan Solomon shared that they 'saw the screen capture from Tumblr float around social media [...] and were initially skeptical. But, lo and behold, the evidence has convinced us that this is really an accepted part of Norwegian slang.'

Are they using 'Texas' as slang in Norway in a negative or positive way?

Well, it depends on the reference.

For example, in 2014, Aviso Nordland shared a story in which it was used in reference to reckless driving. 'It was totally texas!'

OK, not so great, perhaps.

(In these instances, Texas isn't capitalized and is used as an adjective.)

But in other places, the connotation refers more to an atmosphere that is unbridled or totally wild. That doesn't seem necessarily negative to me; it depends on the context.

For example, a fisherman was talking about a shocking catch he made in Northern Norway and exclaimed, 'It was totally texas!'

See, that's not a bad thing. Sure, the experience was shocking, but then he had this amazing catch and a riveting story to share. So...

I guess it depends on one's perspective.

There was a post on a Norwegian Tumblr that explained the backstory to the use of 'texas' as slang that may be helpful. Please note, the Tumblr link requires a login so you may want to reference the Texas Monthly article to read what it actually says.

Your thoughts? Is it upsetting, or does it make you prouder to be a wild and crazy Texan? I know my answer. ;)

