Texas SNAP Emergency Benefits Extended Through April

Townsquare Media

As the recovery continues for lots of Texans, families still struggling to make ends meet will get more much needed help.

According to our news partners at KLTV, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has approved $254 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of April.

What that means is all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment that is less than $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95 will not see a change in their benefits.

SNAP recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, every month until September 2021. This additional 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear on accounts by April 30.

This will provide some much needed help for Texans still trying to stay afloat as the pandemic begins to clear. If you or someone you know needs help with SNAP, medicaid or any other benefits, visit yourtexasbenefits.com for more details and also more information on how to apply.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: april, benefits, emergency, Extension, snap, texas
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top