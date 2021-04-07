Texas SNAP Emergency Benefits Extended Through April

As the recovery continues for lots of Texans, families still struggling to make ends meet will get more much needed help.

According to our news partners at KLTV, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has approved $254 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of April.

What that means is all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment that is less than $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95 will not see a change in their benefits.

SNAP recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, every month until September 2021. This additional 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear on accounts by April 30.

This will provide some much needed help for Texans still trying to stay afloat as the pandemic begins to clear. If you or someone you know needs help with SNAP, medicaid or any other benefits, visit yourtexasbenefits.com for more details and also more information on how to apply.