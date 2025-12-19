(KNUE-FM) When you search East Texas on TikTok you see more videos of bad drivers than just about anything else. There’s no denying it—people drive fast in Texas. If you don’t agree, just go jump on your local highway or interstate road and make your way into the left-hand lane. If you’re not going fast enough, you will find out quickly as people start driving very close to your bumper.

Texas Drivers Known for Their Speed

But law enforcement knows that people in Texas are a little heavy-footed at times and occasionally those instances end with a citation. We now know which vehicles get the most attention from police.

If you’re caught speeding in Texas and get a citation, on average it’s going to cost you about $250. Obviously, that cost could go up or down depending on the situation and how fast you were going. Nobody wants a speeding ticket, but police officers must enforce the speed limit or else the number of fatal crashes in Texas would skyrocket.

It’s Not Always the Sports Cars Getting Pulled Over

When you think of driving fast, you’re probably thinking about a vehicle with a huge motor that can accelerate quickly and has huge top end speed. But it’s not always the sports cars that are collecting the speeding tickets. Which was well represented in the list below.

The Most Ticketed Vehicles in Texas

According to Insurify, here is a look at what types of vehicles are getting the most speeding tickets.

List of Vehicles Receiving the Most Speeding Tickets According to Insurify , these vehicle brands are getting the most amount of speeding citations. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins