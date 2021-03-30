12 Most Mouth-Watering Eats & Treats Headed to the 2021 Texas State Fair

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down every live event that most Texans looked forward to last year, I have to say, it's a wonderful sight to be able to plan for all of the fun we having coming in 2021!

Both Houston and Dallas saw their two largest events canceled last year - the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and, of course, the Texas State Fair. Although the Houston rodeo is still canceled until 2022, as of today, the Texas State Fair is still a GO!

You know what this means, right? Big Tex, big hats, Texas football, and some really badass food that we've gone long enough without. As someone who loves trying all the fun foods, you know I had to do some digging and find out all of what the fair is going to have to offer this year. The list DID NOT disappoint - and you're going to want to bring a bib. More on that in a second though!

As we attend the state fair and celebrate all that comes with being Texan, we get to hold on to a few titles. The Texas State Fair is the longest running state fair in the country at 24 consecutive days - WOW. East Texas and Kilgore - we get to hold our heads high too as the Kilgore College Rangerettes represent East Texas every year at the Cotton Bowl Classic and perform during the Texas State Fair. You've got to check out these talented ladies - and I've included a video of the Rangerettes rising to the challenge when the team's music cuts out in the middle of the state fair performance:

That's HOW YOU DO IT.

Now to the food! Mark these down on your list, and I hope to see you in Fair Park in September! The Texas State Fair runs September 24-October 17.

YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair