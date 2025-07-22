(Austin, Texas) - As you've traveled this summer, you've probably lost something on that trip. If you needed to fly for your trip, you might have had a small item confiscated by the TSA. You can't get these items back, either, so what happens to them?

When our government makes changes to their offices or other workspaces, those items aren't discarded. That's where Texas State Surplus Sales comes into play. This store has those confiscated items for sale along with government surplus stuff.

Texas State Surplus Sales in Austin

Texas State Surplus Sales is located at 6506 Bolm Road in Austin (dailywise.com). It's basically a warehouse full of used desks, desk chairs, confiscated knives, vehicles and more for sale. Some of these items are super cheap, too.

For instance, there is a multi-drawer credenza for $125 or a sofa for $125. There's confiscated gaming machines, a forklift and even a plane for sale. This is just the stuff that's available on the website (tfc.texas.gov). If you go in the store, you can find all kinds of toys, knives, sunglasses and more that were either lost or confiscated at airports.

Check it Out the Next Time You're in Austin

The store is open to the public. So yeah, if your next road trip takes you to our state capital, stop by and give it a look. You may find something cool, and for cheap, for your home or office.

