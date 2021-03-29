UPDATE: 3/29/21 1:40 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that Texas State Trooper Chad Walker has been placed on life support following the ambushed shooting outside of Mexia Friday night.

The announcement was made via the Texas DPS Facebook page. The spokesperson says that Trooper Walker is "no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor."

This is heartbreaking news following all of the prayer and support from Trooper Walker's home community in Groesbeck, Texas, and all across the state.

Texas DPS says that Baylor Scott and White medical professionals did try all extensive life-saving efforts to try and help Trooper Walker pull through.

Texas DPS says, "this final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side."

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the Walker family and support Trooper Walker's wife with medical expenses. The Walkers have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter together. As of this writing, the page has raised over $81,000.

ORIGINAL POST: 3/29 10:00 a.m.

The Groesbeck, Texas community gathered Sunday evening to pray for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker after he was shot multiple times in an ambush near Mexia Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Trooper Walker is "still alive, but remains in critical condition". Trooper Walker was shot multiple times in the head and torso after 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., from Palestine, ambushed him as he responded to a motorist assist call Friday (March 26).

Pinson was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an house on Highway 84, not far from where the shooting took place.

Trooper Walker's home community in Groesbeck, Texas gathered for a prayer vigil Sunday night to pray for the trooper's recovery. According to KWTX, the community consisted of neighbors, members of Trooper Walker's graduating class and extended family.

“Chad is always one to help others, which is what he was doing the other night. He is always one to just step out there and lend a hand and he is always one that I will forever call my brother,” Groesbeck Chief of Police Chris Henson told KWTX.

Many residents at the vigil wore shirts that read "Walker Strong".

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the Walker family and support Trooper Walker's wife with medical expenses. The Walkers have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter together. As of this writing, the page has raised over $73,000.

My thoughts and prayers are with this family as they navigate this heartbreaking time. I wish Trooper Walker a speedy recovery, and I'm sure East Texas agrees with me. We can all be #WalkerStrong.