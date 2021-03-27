Palestine Man Dies by Suicide After Ambushing State Trooper near Mexia

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 3/27/21:

A Palestine man has died after ambushing a Texas state trooper on Friday night near Mexia, Texas.

According to KXXV, DeArthur Pinson Jr. died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It has not been disclosed where officials located Pinson's body.

Trooper Chad Walker remains hospitalized at a Baylor Scott & White hospital in stable but critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Pinson ambushed Walker after the trooper responded to a motorist assist call. Pinson then fled the scene on foot.

A Blue Alert was originally issued for Pinson on Friday night. Blue Alerts are reserved for suspects that have seriously injured or killed a police officer.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Blue Alert has been issued for a Palestine man accused of ambushing a state trooper near Mexia, just outside of Waco.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Highway 84 west of Mexia. The state trooper, identified as Chad Walker, was responding to a motorist assist call when he came upon a disabled vehicle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., emerged from the driver side of the vehicle and began shooting at the trooper's vehicle through the windshield.

Pinson then fled the scene on foot.

Walker is currently hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Pinson was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. The Blue Alert described Pinson as a Black man, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Pinson is originally from Palestine, and according to the Palestine Herald, has a criminal history and was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a Crockett convenience store in 2006. Pinson previously served in the Army and was arrested by Palestine police in November 2003 on a warrant for military desertion.

DPS says that Pinson is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone that reportedly sees him should call police immediately.