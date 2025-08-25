(KNUE-FM) Most people in Texas would agree that time with family is the best, but there never seems to be time for everyone to get together like we have in the past. Whether it’s work, home life keeping you busy, or needing time for yourself. It’s difficult to get everyone together unless it’s a holiday or something sad like a funeral.

It’s time we get back to those things that we all enjoyed back in the day, but we never seem to make happen anymore. Things like getting together for Sunday Dinner.

How Texas Families Started Sunday Dinner

While numbers are decreasing, there is still a large portion of families in Texas that start their Sunday by going to church. That has been a tradition for decades and for a long time, after church the whole family would get together at one person's house for a meal. Sometimes there would be non-family members because so often there was an open door and a plate for anyone who needed some food.

Why Sunday Supper Meant More Than Food

Sunday supper was always delicious because oftentimes it meant grandma was working on her famous recipes, making things perfect for everyone who showed up ready to eat. It was meant to slow down and not have to rush; you could enjoy talking face-to-face with loved ones.

Favorite Texas Sunday Dinner Recipes

If you’re feeling nostalgic, you’ll love reminiscing about all of the delicious food items that were common for Sunday Dinner. And let’s be honest, often there was so much food that the leftovers would last for days.

