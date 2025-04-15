(KNUE-FM) Thinking back to my childhood always puts a huge smile on my face, like most people in Texas.

So many wonderful memories of playing sports with all the neighbor kids and building forts or treehouses as a way to pass the time.

Beyond all the exciting times outside, I have so many wonderful memories of sharing meals with my family or even extended family around the holidays and so many foods that don’t seem to make it to the table anymore.

Growing Up You Ate What Was Made for You

It’s so funny to me when I see kids saying they won’t eat something for dinner.

When I was growing up, that wasn’t an option. My parents and grandparents made it clear that we would eat what was prepared for us.

And while it wasn’t the healthiest habit to instill in kids, we weren’t allowed to get up from the table until our plate was clean. With a big family, it was important not to waste.

What Foods Do You Not See Around Anymore?

As we start looking through the list of forgotten foods it’s fun to think back to the good ol’ days.

I remember staying home from school sick and drinking Sunny Delight, although all that sugar was probably not the best idea. But that is just what we did back in the day.

Here are other foods you probably haven’t seen in years.

If You Remember Those Foods, You Had a Good Childhood

Food trends come and go. There will be lots of foods that we eat now that won’t be around in 50 years.

But it’s always fun to think back to those times growing up, remembering the good times, and the unusual items that sometimes made it onto the dinner table.

