Spring Break is coming up fast so right now Texans are figuring out where to get away to. The good news is you can still visit most of the world. The bad news is that there are several locations under a U.S. travel ban.

If you're looking to take the family to Disney in California... or Florida. Have at it! Are you planning a road trip to North Dakota? Cool. But if you plan on doing some serious international adventuring this is information you'll need before you start booking flights.

Texans Now Warned Do Not Travel To These Locations

The average U.S. citizen doesn't have easy access to the level of violence or civil unrest across the globe. So, The United States Department of State will regularly review travel advisories for us. Based on the findings they then relay to us information on a variety of travel risk concerns, including health, terrorism, and civil instability.

Travel alert levels change due to many issues within a country, including growing civil unrest, human rights-related legislation, or increased risks of wrongful imprisonment.

There are four travel advisory levels. The levels begin at 1, which means you should take regular precautions, up to Level 4, which means this is a place that you should not visit.

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions.

Level 2: Exercise increased caution.

Level 3: Reconsider travel.

Level 4: Do not travel.

U.S. News reports that crime, kidnapping, and terrorism are common risk factors in Level 4 countries. Traveling to these locations may pose major risks to Texans and the American public.

