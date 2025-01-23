WARNING: The Most Dangerous Truck Stops In Texas Right Now

You might not know this, but Cargo theft is spiking across the country. I came across a viral post on Reddit that names several truck stops in the Dallas, TX, area and across The Lone Star State as "dangerous."

While the claims have not been peer-reviewed, Reddit tends to be a reliable source when it comes to things like this. If nothing else, it's just some good information to have in your back pocket when road-trippin' through Texas.

Dangerous Texas Truck Stops

I mean, as much as we wish there was, there's not always a Buc-ee's waiting for you at every stop. Well, for now at least.

The original poster of this list called "Do Not Stop": a list of truck stops to avoid if you have a high-value load," is Boing Boing. While this post is more of a guideline for long-haul truck drivers, I don't want to stop with my family at places where sketchy things are known to happen.

Here is what a few Reddit commenters had to say about the list:

"It's for theft (organized theft) of High-Value Loads, like a trailer full of cigarette cartons," one explained. "Sometimes the theft starts with a corrupt employee at the weigh stations who ask 'what's in the load.' Smart drivers tell them it's 'sealed,' or 'not your concern' if they feel froggy." For the ones I’ve been to on the list, I can definitely see why they are listed. Mostly though this list is for high-value loads where organized crime does stings to steal the load. It’s not for someone breaking into your truck to steal the tablet. It’s for people stealing a truckload of cigarettes or the like.

Places that are notorious for organized crime? Yeah, I'll hold it a bit longer.