Texas Truckers: Help This Alabama Woman Share ‘Last Call’ To Her Late Father

What a wonderful memorial for someone who we can safely assume was a wonderful father. An Alabama woman, Ty, is going viral on TikTok, she needs the help of every single trucker we can reach.

How amazing would it be to be a small part of this? Whether you're a trucker or you can share her story with some truckers you know, who wouldn't be a fan of this planned tribute she is putting together her dad.

Just imagine her mom and brother's faces when they see videos of hundreds, or even thousands of truckers from across the US memorializing their dad and husband. That's something I'd like to be a part of.

"I need all my truckers to get on their CB and do one last thing for me. Say something along the lines of "Hey Paper Chaser," that's what my dad called himself. "It's one year in and we're still holding to road down for you. Just continue to rest in peace."

So, yeah, her plan is to share all of the videos she gets with her brother and mother leading up to Christmas and the anniversary of her father's death, on December 26th. That's where you and I come in, to date the video has already been viewed nearly two million times, but it's time to make this woman go more viral.

And the truckers are already coming through for Ty and her family. Here are a few of the videos she's already received and shared. Just try to watch with dry eyes.

