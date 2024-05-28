Author Craig Munro on Metro shared a story about the disposable nicotine vape devices we've been seeing everywhere. Apparently, the plan to ban them in the UK has some Texans wondering if they'll be banned here, too.

The discussion around nicotine vape devices is ongoing with strong opinions regarding their safety compared to cigarettes and whether or not the variety of fruity and dessert-inspired flavors is causing young people to take up the habit in Texas. I've heard people in Longview and Tyler, Texas talking about it.

There's an idea among some that vape devices are a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. Others, including some people one might consider to be 'experts' in this regard, say that we cannot be fully sure because the data isn't in as to the long-term effects of vape use. There are many articles about this issue online, for sure.

OK, but honestly: Do we think that vape devices will ever be completely BANNED in Texas?

It's weird to even think about, given that cigarettes aren't banned (yet, at least.) But there is discussion about whether the Biden administration wants to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes. So, it may not be too far-fetched of a subject to consider.

Get our free mobile app

A report says the decision is because of the concern over potential risks to the health of kids and the negative impact the device could have on the environment.

While we haven't heard about any pending legislation in Texas regarding banning vapes, there have been measures taken to make them less attractive to kids. If you'll recall, a new law went into effect in 2024 that has banned images of fruit or juice on vape packaging.

In my opinion, vapes may be helpful to smokers who are seeking to quit. Some say that vape pens may only serve to increase the nicotine intake of some smokers who vape but continue to smoke at the same time.

If you do vape, don't leave it in your glove compartment, by the way.

10 Items You Should NEVER Leave in Your Glove Compartment Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

[PHOTOS] Power Outages and Destruction: East Texas Tackles Storm Aftermath Photos shared by East Texas residents offer glimpse into storm aftermath. Volunteers, leaders, and emergency workers meet to coordinate response efforts. Emergency responders actively assisting residents in need post-storm devastation. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley