(KNUE-FM) Even as a native Texan, I wasn't aware that the Lone Star State has volcanoes.

Texas Has What Now?

No, not one or two.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Texas is home to hundreds of volcanoes.

About 200, actually. But don't fret. At least for now, they are "extinct," and unlikely to start spitting up lava ever again because they don't have a supply of magma.

Well, that's a comforting thought.

Don’t Worry, They’re “Extinct”

Now, if these volcanoes were "dormant," rather than "extinct," then we might have a little bit more to worry about.

According to Universe Today, "extinct" volcanoes haven't erupted for thousands of years. So, we're probably okay.

When Did Texas Last Erupt?

OK, so when was the last time we had an actual volcanic eruption in Texas?

Oh, around 30 million years.

It was in an area now known as Three Dike Hill, a 3,430-foot-elevation (1,045-meter) summit in Presidio County, Texas, United States, according to Wikipedia.

Granted, some geologists believe it's possible that an extinct volcano could erupt again, but this is widely debated.

Where to See These Volcanoes

OK, so let's get back to these alleged hundreds of volcanoes in the state of Texas.

Because life is short and time is precious, we won't list every single one of them. But enough to give you plenty to do if you decide you want to take a road trip to visit some of these, thankfully, extinct volcanoes in Texas.

I mean, they're pretty neat to see. Especially when we know they aren't about to spew lava at our faces.

