Beautiful Texas-Made Wall Art That Doubles As Bulletproof Shield

These beautiful pieces of art are manufactured right here in Texas, by a company located just outside of Houston, TX. You know the saying "everything is bigger in Texas"? What if I told you everything can become a bulletproof shield in Texas, too?

The company is Armor Upfitters and they are known for making lightweight bulletproof panels that stop large rounds. Their ballistic panels are used in all kinds of applications, including armored vehicles. These lightweight panels are able to protect without adding too much weight, which is why they are able to do this.

Suck it, Captain America.

Actually, "Captain America's only weapon is his shield, a concave disk 2.5 feet in diameter, weighing 12 pounds, which is made of a unique Vibranium-metal alloy that has never been duplicated." So, that'd be pretty rad to own too.

While we specialize in bulletproof shields, wall hangings, and signage, our ballistic panels are available in any size for nearly any application. Our goal is to provide the lightest, most effective, bulletproof products on the market. We can even up fit any vehicle.

These beautiful pieces of art could save your life one day, but in the mean time they make great conversation starters as well.

House guest: "Oh my God, I love this gorgeous artwork above your mantle, Lisa."

Lisa: Pulling if off the wall, "It's so much more than artwork, Jesse! Grab my Glock off the counter right there"

In addition to home use, the company suggests using it at businesses or even at schools to protect your employees or students. Check out more here.