(KNUE-FM) There have been reports of a potentially serious water challenge in Texas that could significantly affect East Texas. According to the Texas Water Development Board's 2022 plan, the state might face a severe water shortage as soon as 2030 if conditions continue to decline, the Texas Tribune reported.

Why This Story Is Getting So Much Attention

The story has received attention from other media outlets, including Texas Public Radio and the Texas Standard. It has even been covered by a relatively well-known national platform, called More Perfect Union, whose video we'll share below.

We've learned a lot, looking into this story. Did you know that half of our water in Texas comes from aquifers, including the enormous Ogallala? In case you're not familiar, an aquifer is an underground water source.

The demand for water in Texas has grown due to industry and population growth, and that means our reserves are diminishing. So, Texas "running out of water" doesn't mean our taps will dry up immediately, but it's trending in the wrong direction. In fact, The Water Plan is currently projecting a 25% drop in groundwater by 2070.

Surface Water Is Under Pressure, Too

But that's not all. Additionally, our surface water sources, such as rivers and reservoirs, are becoming less reliable, not to mention rising temperatures and ever-hotter droughts. Plus, our infrastructure has needed an upgrade, as we've reportedly had leaky pipes and broken systems.

According to The Hill, "The Texas Tribune reported [...] that voters approved a more than $20 billion investment to address the issue." This will help build our state infrastructure to prepare for and minimize the shortage, and will be paid for with sales tax dollars.

How East Texas Fits Into the Picture

So, how is East Texas uniquely affected by all this, given that our region is considered "water-rich" thanks to rainfall, forests, and larger reservoirs? Well, according to the Texas Tribune, population growth in other parts of Texas is prompting eyes to turn toward East Texas as a potentially even greater resource as planning continues. Also, our East Texas reservoirs already serve different areas of Texas, and demand for them is increasing even now.

Some East Texans, including our East Texas ranchers, lawmakers, and residents, are concerned, and some are pushing back, according to More Perfect Union. Take a look at their video here, which isn't even 20 minutes long:

What Solutions Are Being Proposed

New reservoirs are already in the works for Northeast Texas, including Bois d'Arc Lake and Lake Ralph Hall. Other solutions under discussion, in addition to the recently approved reservoirs and infrastructure upgrades, include desalination and conservation efforts.

The Bottom Line

So here's the deal. Yes, we could definitely see a water shortage if left untended, but thankfully, actions are being taken. While East Texas isn't likely to feel the shortage directly at first, as a source already used for other Texas regions, we'll definitely feel the pressure. While "running out" isn't impossible, there are steps currently being taken that could lead to a much better outcome.

