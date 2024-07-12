Texas summers bring extreme heat and humidity, while we might not love it we just come to expect it year after year. But it’s not just about surviving because you need to enjoy this time too. So, you eat more popsicles and ice cream. You drink more water to stay hydrated, and you spend as much time in the water as possible. But on occasion you’re lucky enough to be able to visit a waterpark, and lucky for you there are lots of fantastic waterparks found in Texas.

Texas Best Waterparks Canva loading...

Waterslides are some of the most fun you can have; it doesn’t matter how old you are. Although I must say that my absolute favorite thing at a waterpark is always just floating down the lazy river. I try to learn from my mistakes and apply lots of sunscreen if I am spending my day at a waterpark, but it truly is so much fun.

Waterparks All Over the State of Texas

If you love waterparks, you are in luck because there are quite a few of them found all over the state of Texas. To make sure you don’t miss out on any of them I put together a list of 15 of them so you don’t miss out on any of the fun.

Let’s See Some of the Best Waterparks Around Texas

If you want to have some fun in the sun and spend the day at a waterpark in Texas here are some of your very best options. Have fun and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Best Waterparks Across the State of Texas Let's take a look at some of the best waterparks found around the great state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins