October was Domestic Violence Awareness month. And here is such a tragic example out of Beaumont.

Get our free mobile app

Just this past Saturday, 37-year-old Ashley Barlow of Beaumont died of gunshot wounds at a Beaumont place of business. The gunshots were allegedly fired by her estranged husband, 53-year-old, Terry Barlow.

People.com reports "Terry Barlow, 53, was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Ashley Barlow."

Apparently another person was fired upon but they were uninjured.

Terry Barlow Photo: Beaumont Police Department

The victim's family said he'd been abusing her for years. And finally she'd had the courage to try and get free. And now she's gone.

It was Ashley sister, Amanda Buck, who told 12NewsNow that Terry had been abusing her for years and years. She'd finally worked up the courage to break away, get a divorce, and begin a new life.

Amanda told People.com that "[Terry Barlow] took his children's mother from them and they were her life," said Amanda.

"She was a hard worker and she persevered over the abuse to obtain a degree and give her children the best life possible. All I have left of my sister is her children and I will raise them to her standards and let them know every day how much their mother loved them."

Amanda also organized a fundraiser to help with Ashley's funeral costs.

Here is the recent news report 12NewsNow shared about Ashley's Tragic Death:

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Ashley Barlow. A heartbreaking loss.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic abuse, please reach out. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

Tyler Police Department's Most Wanted There were twelve fugitives on the list that we called the 'Dirty Dozen'. Since then, the list has dwindled down to eight, but we're sure it'll be back to a dozen soon. In the meantime, here are the eight most wanted criminals in Tyler. Each had active warrants as of July 09, 2021

Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates As we approach the holiday season Porch Pirates will be looking to see what they can steal. Here are some tips to avoid becoming a target.