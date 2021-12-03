I think, for the most part, it's a cultural thing. If you grew up eating smoked meats and turkey you'll no doubt have a certain nostalgia built into your taste buds. On the other hand if you've never eaten smoked anything, that smokey flavor could certainly be overwhelming to you.

Every Thanksgiving and Christmas thousands of East Texans (and Americans) order their bird smoked from Greenberg Smoked Turkey right here in Tyler, TX. And every year thousands more are confused as to why they do it.

"I absolutely love Greenberg turkey. Grew up eating them. I can’t wait to have one next week. They do make the best turkey sandwiches with some miracle whip. Yummy!" — Lana Eltife

Me, I didn't move to East Texas until after high school and though I've now been here over 20 years, I still haven't been able to adapt to the smokey flavor. But I've got so many friends who think I'm completely crazy.

Of course the 80-year-old Tyler-based company got a massive bump in popularity when Oprah added their turkeys to her Favorite Things List.

"This turkey from Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. has been prepared in an old-fashioned brick smokehouse using only hickory wood, so all you have to do is slice and enjoy. No wonder it’s one of my all-time Favorite Things." — Oprah

While it's hard to argue with Oprah, there are a few East Texas who are up to the task.

Samantha Renee wrote that her "old employer gave every employee one for Thanksgiving, I gave ours away every year. I think they’re awful." But she was diplomatic about it pointing out that "But I’m not going to rant about having different tastes than someone else."

Going through the comments in the Tyler Rants, Raves, & Recommendations Facebook page folks are for the most part 100% in on the birds or 100% out — and it certainly appears that there are enough folks who can't imagine Thanksgiving or Christmas with out Greenberg that the company will be just fine.

