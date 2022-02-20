Get our free mobile app

"Can I get a to-go box for this please?"

That's the question that a lot of us are looking to be answered before we leave an East Texas restaurant when there is still food left on our plates. There are restaurants in Tyler that give you just enough food to satisfy your appetite and then there are those that will have you asking that question, especially if you're into leftovers.

When it comes to leftovers, some people are fans and others are no way, no leftovers for them. Now I don't mind leftovers and the way I look at it, if you go out to eat and you can make two meals out of one, then you've just scored and saved some money on lunch the next day.

With more than three hundred restaurants in the Tyler area, there are quite a few of them that are serving up some healthy portions. One type of restaurant that serves up rather large portions, in my opinion, is the hibachi grill. There are two of them in Tyler, Shogun's and Kawa's. It seems like every time I go there I'm walking out with a to-go box full of fried rice and some leftover chicken or steak and some vegetables.

I feel like there's something about walking out with a to-go box, it makes paying for that meal feel like it had more value to it and we got what we paid for. Several restaurants around town are leaving their customers feeling that they've been served huge portions and they're telling everyone about it through their comments on sites like Yelp.

Everyone has different experiences and appetites, but according to those comments and from personal experience, here's a list of ten Tyler restaurants that are serving up huge portions.

The 10 Tyler Restaurants That Are Serving Up Some Big Portions These Tyler restaurants are serving up some huge portions. They'll have you asking for a to-go box before you leave.

27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. Here are 28 places to hang out with co-workers after work or just stop by to hang out at and meet new people.

Memorable Tyler Restaurants For Your Wedding Rehearsal Dinner As you begin the task of planning out your wedding and everything else that comes with it, here are some wonderful locations that could play host to your wedding rehearsal dinner.